Recall alert: Cabot Creamery butter recalled

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of Cabot Creamery butter.

The butter — Cabot Creamery Extra Creamy Premium Butter, Sea Salted — was sold in seven states: Vermont, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Arkansas.

It came in an 8-oz. package that consisted of two 4-oz sticks and had UPC 0 78354 62038 0.

The butter had a best-by date of 09/09/25 and lot number 090925-055

In all, 189 cases accounting for 1,701 pounds were recalled for elevated levels of coliform.

The bacteria are indicative of a possible fecal contamination.

Only 17 packages of the butter were sold before it was pulled. Vermont was the only state where the butter made it to store shelves, the company told USA Today.

“Agri-Mark has identified the cause and has taken the appropriate internal actions to address it. No other products were affected,” the company said.

Agri-Mark is the parent company of Cabot Creamery.

The recall is classified as a Class III and is “not likely to cause adverse health consequences.”

There have been no reports of illness related to the recalled butter, NBC News reported.

