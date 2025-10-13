Recall alert: 135K Hyundai Santa Fe’s recalled due to fire risk

Hyundai logo on a cherry background
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Hyundai recalled more than 135,000 vehicles. (freeman83 - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of 135,386 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs.

Read more trending news

The SUV’s B+ positive terminal cover on the starter motor may not be installed correctly. It can short in a crash and pose a fire risk, the NHTSA said.

The recall affects 2024 and 2025 models.

Dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the starter motor terminal cover for free.

Owners will receive letters alerting them of the issue after Dec. 1, but can contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460. The company’s internal recall number is 285.

You can also search the vehicle identification number on the NHTSA website.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!