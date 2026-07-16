Recall alert: 117K toddler towers recalled over fall hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 116,908 toddler step stools because they can tip over, causing a child to fall.

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The recall affects Boon PIVOT Collapsible Toddler Tower Kitchen Step Stools.

The plastic and metal towers made by Tomy came in gray and white and are about 22 inches wide, 23 inches deep and 35 inches tall. They were sold on Target, Amazon and Babylist websites from January 2023 to June 2026 for about $150.

There have been 11 reports of the towers being unstable, shifting, or leaning, but no reports of injuries.

If you have the toddler towers, do not use them; store them away from children until they can be repaired. Tomy will send a stabilizing repair part and instructions at no cost.

For more information, contact Tomy by phone at 866-725-4407, by email or online.

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