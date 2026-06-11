Pitcher Seth Lugo takes 107 mph line drive to forehead

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 10: Seth Lugo #67 of the Kansas City Royals throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers in the second inning at Kauffman Stadium on June 10, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Kansas City Royals pitcher Seth Lugo was hit in the forehead by a line drive ball, hit by former teammate, Texas Rangers, Brandon Nimmo.

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The ball was traveling at 106.6 mph when it came off the bat, MLB.com said.

It happened during the fourth inning in Kansas City.

Lugo was able to get up on his own despite a visible head injury.

He left the field, but not before Nimmo called time and ran over to check on the former Met, as head trainer Kyle Turner checked on Lugo and the lump that had begun to form immediately.

“When he stood up, it scared me a little bit because you could tell he was trying to catch his balance,” first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino said. “But he was also standing on the mound. He fell straight on his arm, which sucked. But he was in good spirits, which was good. Big knot on his head.”

Lugo could be seen telling Nimmo that he was OK and appeared to joke with the batter.

“My concern, first and foremost, was for him,” Nimmo said after the game. “When I saw the ball go back, I heard it and saw it glance off him; just all the concern was for him, and just being OK.”

Manager Matt Quatraro said after the game, “It was very scary. Especially the way he went down, to me, it looked like he just went flat on his back. But once we got out there, and he was with it and seemed fine … felt a lot better about it, the way he was talking at that point.”

Lugo had a CT scan during the game, with the team saying mid-game, “Seth Lugo is doing well after exiting tonight’s game and will undergo the appropriate protocol and testing.”

Seth Lugo is doing well after exiting tonight's game and will undergo the appropriate protocol and testing. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 11, 2026

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