Peyton Manning’s company bringing World Series of Poker back to ESPN

Peyton Manning was able to deliver when the chips were down during his Hall of Fame career in the NFL. Now, the former quarterback’s company will be counting chips on the table as it produces live telecasts of the World Series of Poker.

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Manning, 50, announced that his Omaha Productions company, which he founded in 2020, will produce the 2026 World Series of Poker in Las Vegas, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The tournament will air on ESPN.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Omaha Productions to lead our broadcast production as we return to ESPN,” Ty Stewart, CEO of the World Series of Poker, said in a statement. “The WSOP Main Event and Final Table are the most exciting moments of the year for poker fans. Omaha understands how to tell stories to fans around live competition, which will elevate our broadcasts to new heights.

“We’re excited to have them bring this year’s event to viewers as WSOP returns to ESPN platforms.”

The WSOP will be returning to ESPN for the first time since 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Last year, the high-stakes poker tournament aired on the CBS Sports Network and PokerGo.

Peyton Manning Is Bringing the World Series of Poker Back to ESPN (Exclusive) https://t.co/reMzNs0gK7 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 16, 2026

Coverage of the live event will include player profiles and commentary from a variety of announcers -- including Ali Nejad, Nick Schulman, Lon McEachern and Norman Chad, the entertainment news outlet reported. It will also have “unique features bringing viewers inside the gameplay of amateur and professional poker players,” the company said.

As a company, we continue to look for opportunities that allow us to grow and tell compelling stories across sports and entertainment,” Dan Gati, head of content at Omaha Productions, said in a statement. “Producing the World Series of Poker Main Event & Main Event Final Table gives us an exciting opportunity to expand our live event slate and bring our production approach to one of the most recognizable competitions in sports and entertainment.”

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