FILE PHOTO: Bruno Mars and his father, Peter Hernandez, attend the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at THE Barclays Center on August 25, 2013, in Brooklyn, New York City. Mars is mourning the loss of his father at age 74. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV)

The father of Grammy-winning singer Bruno Mars has died. Musician Peter Hernandez was 74.

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Mars paid tribute to his father in a series of photos on Instagram, writing, “Last week I got to hug my father one last time. If you’ve ever seen me talk about him I’ve always said that he’s the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music. He raised my four beautiful sisters, my brother, and me. In my eyes he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him everyday until we meet again. I Love you, Pops. Kiss mom up there for me.”

He did not provide details on when or how his father died in the post.

The “Uptown Funk” singer’s mother, Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, died in 2013 of a brain aneurysm, the Los Angeles Times reported. She and Hernandez divorced when Mars was about 12, according to Billboard.

Hernandez was born in Brooklyn but moved to Hawaii, where he met Bayot during a gig he was playing, and she was dancing the hula.

They eventually married and had a family that also performed on stage with their father. Mars was “Little Elvis” when he was only 2 years old, the Times said.

Mars told Rolling Stone in 2013 that when he was born, his father had the lights low in the delivery room, “almost like a nightclub,” where he played “oldies but goodies” from a cassette boombox when he welcomed his son.

He said his father inspired him the most, telling Remezcla in 2017, “He’s an old-school working musician, so that’s where the pinky rings come from, the patent-leather shoes, the suits, and the pompadour.”

Mars is scheduled to perform in Mexico City starting on Dec. 3 as part of The Romantic Tour.

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