Girl Scout sells 75K boxes of cookies in all 50 states thanks to social media

PITTSBURGH — A Girl Scout has broken a record in selling cookies this year, thanks to going viral on social media.

Pim Neill, 6, from Pittsburgh, sold a whopping 75,000 boxes in all 50 states for her troop. But she’s not done. She wants to hit the 100,000 box goal.

“For us, this has never happened,” Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania’s Mina Beach told WPXI. “So this is very exciting that we get to bring girls into Western Pennsylvania.

But for Pim’s family, it’s much more than just cookies.

“Being able to help and empower her is incredible,” Luke Anorak-Neill said.

“We’re building a movement, and it’s so cool. We’re moving girls into 2026,” Anorak-Neill told WPXI. “I was like, ‘Oh, a million people have seen this. This is crazy.’”

