FILE PHOTO: Football player Ivana Andrés holds the Women's World Cup trophy as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (not in the picture) receives the Spanish women’s national football team at Moncloa Palace after they won the Australia and New Zealand FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, on August 22, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. The U.S. will host the 2031 tournament. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

The U.S. will once again host a FIFA World Cup.

The organization has selected the United States as the host of the 2031 Women’s World Cup.

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FIFA made the announcement on Monday, adding that the UK will host the 2035 edition, The Associated Press reported.

England will host a World Cup for the first time since 1966. It has never hosted the Women’s tournament.

The U.S. will once again lead a group of other countries, but this time it will be Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

“This will be the largest women’s sporting event in history,” U.S. Soccer Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone said in a pre-vote presentation. “Which means we have to deliver.”

The proposal offers a choice of stadiums in 20 cities: 14 in the U.S., four in Mexico; San José, Costa Rica, and Kingston, Jamaica.

The Athletic noted that the potential host cities or stadiums have not yet committed to participate, but it was all but confirmed for the past year and needed FIFA approval.

The U.S. previously hosted the Women’s World Cup in 1999 and 2003.

Neither the U.S. nor England’s bids were contested, The Athletic said.

There will be 48 teams taking part, the same as this year’s men’s tournament. Openers will start in mid-June, and the final will be in mid to late July. Some of the stadiums that hosted the men’s games are expected to do so again, The Athletic said.

Netflix, in a news release, said it will be the exclusive home for FIFA Women’s World Cup coverage in 2031 in the U.S. and Canada. It is also the home of the 2027 women’s tournament.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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