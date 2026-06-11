Trailer to 50 Cent's 'Fightland' released

A trailer for Fightland, an upcoming family crime drama on Starz, has been released.

The show, which a press release describes as "a gripping story of redemption, betrayal and brutal ambition - in and out of the ring," is set against the backdrop of London and centered on heavyweight championship boxer Duke Kilroy.

After his brother is brutally assaulted, Duke is consumed by the aftermath and ultimately serves an eight-year prison sentence. Upon his release, he sets out to exact revenge on the man responsible, according to the release.

"Amidst a volatile criminal landscape and competing influences threatening to pull him off course, Duke will need to channel everything that made him a champion fighter into his bloody pursuit to win the ultimate victory — revenge for his brother," the series synopsis says.

Fightland stars Howard Charles, Nicholas Pinnock, Deborah Ayorinde, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Charles Babalola, Tahirah Sharif, Tyler Conti and Richard Pepple. It is the first wholly owned original series for Starz, and the first internationally produced show from 50 Cent and G-Unit Film & Television.

The show premieres July 31 on Starz.

(Video contains uncensored profanity).

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