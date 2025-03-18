Tracy Morgan appears to have medical incident during Knicks-Heat game

Tracy Morgan appeared to experience a medical incident at the New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat game at New York City's Madison Square Garden Monday night.

The actor and comedian, 56, was transported by wheelchair out of the game after he was seen vomiting at his courtside seat.

The NBA game was delayed during the third quarter following the incident while staff cleaned the area where Morgan was sitting. The Knicks went on to beat the Heat 116-95.

In a statement to ABC News, a Madison Square Garden spokesperson said, “We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside.”

Morgan is a big Knicks fan and a regular at courtside during home games.

Morgan has previously opened up about health issues, including undergoing a kidney transplant in 2010, sustaining injuries following a major 2014 car accident and having pneumonia.

"I'm here. I'm with y'all. Fight, fight. ... Listen, you don't have to have pneumonia, you don't have to get hit by a truck. you don't have to get shot. you don't [have to] get stabbed. You, God forbid, lay down on your bed [and] not just wake up. So your best bet is just to run your race," Morgan said on The View in 2019.

ABC News reached out to Morgan’s publicist for more information.

