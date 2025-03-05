Tory Lanez announces upcoming album 'Peterson,' unveils accompanying cover art

Tory Lanez's plan to record an album in two to three weeks seems to be coming to fruition. On Instagram Tuesday, he announced that the album would be named Peterson, after his last name, and would serve as a sequel to the album titled after his first name, 2020's Daystar.

"Dear 2025 … This COMEBACK is PERSONAL. ALBUM NAME – PETERSON. SEQUEL OF – DAYSTAR," reads the caption, alongside cover art featuring a shirtless Tory from prison.

Set to arrive Friday, Peterson will be "the first ever in-real-time prison album," Tory told the Full Send podcast. "An album that's recorded in prison, for prisoners, by a prisoner in real time as a prisoner is going through his real-time sentence. And it's professional."

"It’s going to sound exactly like a Tory Lanez album," he went on. “But just, the pain is there, the hunger is there. You know, the tears, the cries are there. It’s a lot of emotion into it, but it’s the first ever professionally recorded prison album. This has never been done before.”

As previously reported, Tory shared that he was inspired to record a new album after releases from fellow Canadians Drake, PartyNextDoor and The Weeknd. PND responded by previewing a diss track, but then apologized, admitting he hadn't listened to the clip before he fired. Tory then followed up by teasing his own track against Party and asking his Umbrella fanbase for input on whether he should release it.

