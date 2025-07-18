Top reasons cars experience break downs and how to prevent them
A car breakdown rarely happens at a convenient time. Whether you are rushing to work, stuck on the side of the highway, or picking up the kids, unexpected vehicle trouble can ruin your day—and your wallet. However, the truth is that most breakdowns are preventable.
In this post, Burbank Mobile Service will break down (no pun intended) the top reasons cars stop working and show you how regular maintenance and smart habits can keep you on the road and out of the repair shop.
1. Dead Battery
What causes it:
- Age (3–5 years is typical battery life)
- Corroded terminals
- Leaving lights or accessories on
- Extreme hot or cold weather
How to prevent it:
- Test your battery regularly (especially before winter or road trips)
- Keep terminals clean
- Replace the battery every 3–5 years
- Don't ignore slow starts or dim headlights
2. Flat or Blown Tire
What causes it:
- Worn treads
- Improper tire pressure
- Hitting potholes or curbs
- Embedded nails or debris
How to prevent it:
- Check tire pressure monthly
- Rotate tires every 5,000–7,000 miles
- Inspect treads and sidewalls regularly
- Replace tires when tread is below 2/32-inches
Pro tip: A mobile mechanic can replace a flat tire or install new ones on-site, saving you from towing.
3. Overheating Engine
What causes it:
- Low coolant levels
- Broken thermostat
- Radiator issues or leaks
- Failing water pump or hoses
How to prevent it:
- Check coolant levels monthly
- Have your cooling system inspected annually
- Flush the radiator as recommended by your vehicle's manual
- Watch for temperature gauge spikes or steam under the hood
4. Faulty Alternator
What causes it:
- Worn-out bearings or internal parts
- Driving with a bad belt
- Ignoring battery/charging system warnings
How to prevent it:
- Look for warning signs: flickering lights, electrical issues, or warning lights
- Get your charging system tested regularly
- Replace belts on schedule
5. Worn Spark Plugs
What causes it:
- Natural wear over time (especially after 30,000–100,000 miles depending on the type)
- Ignoring poor performance symptoms
How to prevent it:
- Replace spark plugs per your manufacturer's schedule
- Address rough idling, misfires, or trouble starting promptly
- A mobile mechanic can inspect and replace spark plugs curbside
6. Transmission Failure
What causes it:
- Low or dirty transmission fluid
- Hard driving or towing overloads
- Ignored warning signs
How to prevent it:
- Check transmission fluid levels and color
- Service the transmission at recommended intervals
- Don't ignore slipping gears or delayed acceleration
7. Running Out of Fuel
What causes it:
- Poor planning
- Faulty fuel gauge
- Ignoring the low fuel warning
How to prevent it:
- Refuel when below a quarter tank
- Use apps to track nearby gas stations on long trips
- Get your fuel gauge checked if it's unreliable
Avoid Breakdowns with Preventative Maintenance
Most breakdowns can be avoided with regular checkups. A mobile mechanic can handle everything from battery tests and oil changes to spark plug replacements and tire inspections—without you needing to leave your driveway.
Final Thoughts: Stay Ahead of Trouble
Breakdowns are rarely caused by one big failure—they usually come from small problems that go unchecked. Stay on top of maintenance, listen to your car, and do not wait for warning lights to get service.
This story was produced by Burbank Mobile Service and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.