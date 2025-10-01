Toni Braxton to star in Lifetime films inspired by songs 'He Wasn't Man Enough,' 'Breathe Again'

Toni Braxton is set to star in the film adaptations of her songs "He Wasn't Man Enough" and "Breathe Again." According to Deadline, the films will premiere on Lifetime as part of her partnership with the network.

He Wasn't Man Enough will arrive first; it comes out Nov. 22 as part of Lifetime's romance movie slate for the month. The film features her as bestselling author Mel Montgomery, who joins forces with estranged friend Monica (Essence Atkins) after learning her boyfriend, Richard (Thomas Cadrot), had proposed to her. Yvette Nicole Brown also stars in the movie.

Breathe Again will then debut in 2026, following the budding friendships of three reality dating show contestants who bond after experiencing heartbreak under the spotlight. They move from Los Angeles to Seattle and, as a group, "navigate fresh starts, second chances, and the messy, hilarious realities of dating, friendship, and family," according to Deadline. Toni stars in the film alongside Atkins and Cree Summers.

Breathe Again is inspired by Toni's 1993 song of the same name, which peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won the best female R&B vocal performance Grammy in 1995.

He Wasn't Man Enough was named after the 2000 hit, released as a single for her album The Heat. It topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles & Tracks chart and peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Both songs are certified Gold.

