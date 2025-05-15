Teyana Taylor, GloRilla, Lil Wayne and more to perform at the BET Awards 2025

Disney/Jenny Anderson
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The artists taking the stage for Culture's Biggest Night have been announced. Performing at the BET Awards on June 9 are Teyana TaylorGloRilla, Playboi Carti, Leon Thomas and Lil Wayne, whose Tha Carter VI album arrives three days before the show.

"We're setting the tone for a night that celebrates 25 years of impact, creativity, and Black culture," Connie Orlando, EVP of specials, music programming & music strategy at BET, said in a statement. "With electrifying performances from some of the biggest names in music and an iconic comedic host, BET Awards 2025 will be a can't-miss celebration of everything the culture represents."

The BET Awards 2025 will air live at 8 p.m. ET on BET, with Kevin Hart serving as the night's MC. The show will also include a tribute to the music countdown show 106 & Park, creatively directed by Teyana and her The Aunties Production and featuring performances by Bow Wow, Amerie, B2K, Jim Jones, Mya, T.I. and more.

