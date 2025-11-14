Teyana Taylor talks being a Black woman in Hollywood: 'We have to show who we are ... to be respected'

Teyana Taylor is no stranger to the public eye, but with several films now under her belt, she says it's pretty difficult to be a Black woman in Hollywood.

"The hardest part is being a woman in Hollywood," she tells Elle. "The even harder part is being a Black woman in Hollywood, because I do feel like this is a man's world. And we have to show who we are as women to be respected in that space."

Despite the hardships, she says she does see "change happening" and "more light being shed on women."

"I think it's because we're busting through the doors, unapologetically us. We're not giving anybody a choice: you will see us and you will hear us. And if you don't, we're going to make you," Teyana says. "Seeing women step into our glory and standing 10 toes down in some red bottoms has been amazing. We're really stomping through, and that's what I love about being a woman in Hollywood. We're going to make you hear us."

In her own journey, she credits women like Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Issa Rae, Kerry Washington and Regina Hall for showing up for her.

"To be able to call on my village, and then they all show up in a heartbeat, no hesitation, feels good," Teyana tells Elle. "Their support felt like a comforting hug that whispered, 'Mm-hmm, it's okay. We got you.'"

"To see such beautiful women who have overcome so much and kept their crowns lifted through it all, show up for me. It really, really meant a lot," she continues.

The full interview, in which Teyana also opens up about her experience in culinary school, is live on Elle.com.

