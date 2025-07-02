Tems aims to close gender gap in music industry with launch of Leading Vibe Initiative

Tems is helping young women learn about the music business with her newly launched program, The Leading Vibe Initiative.

Set to take place Aug. 8 and Aug. 9, the two-day seminar will gather 15 to 20 women in her hometown of Lagos, Nigeria, for an experience that will provide them with "tools, resources and connections to propel their creative journeys," according to Leading Vibe's website.

The participants will also take part in workshops, master classes and panel discussions while making connections with established executives and gaining hands-on training — all part of Tems' mission to close the gender gap in the music industry.

"My goal with the Leading Vibe Initiative is to help discover and support talented young women who have the potential to redefine the industry," Tems said in a statement, according to Billboard. "By providing access, tools and opportunity, we're creating space for them to find their voices, step into their power and shape the future of music across the continent and globally."

Female artists, songwriters and producers who are based in Nigeria can apply for The Leading Vibe Initiative until July 13; there are plans to launch the program in other parts of Africa in the future.

