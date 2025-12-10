T-Pain tapped as DJ for Shaq’s Fun House

Shaquille O'Neal has enlisted T-Pain to help entertain fans at Shaq's Fun House Presented by Credit One Bank during Super Bowl weekend. T-Pain will play a DJ set at the eighth annual event, taking place Feb. 6, 2026, at the Cow Palace Arena in San Francisco. Tiësto and Disco Lines are slated to perform as well, with Shaq's alter ego DJ Diesel and son Myles O'Neal on the lineup as additional DJs. The festival will also feature carnival rides, games and interactive installations.

“From day one, I wanted Shaq’s Fun House to be the party for the people,” Shaquille O'Neal said in statement. “A lot of Big Game events feel like they are only for VIPs. At my party, you buy a ticket and your night is taken care of. The music, the rides, the food, the open bar, the wild moments, it is all included so you can just show up and have fun."

"San Francisco is one of the best sports towns in the world," he continued, "and I cannot wait to turn Cow Palace into the most fun place to be outside of the Big Game."

A presale for the vent, taking place Super Bowl weekend, begins Friday at 10 a.m. PT. Fans must register for access on shaqsfunhouse.com/.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.