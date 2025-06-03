T-Pain announces TP20 tour celebrating 20 years of his music career

If you're sprung on T-Pain's music, he's announced a tour in honor of his 20 years in music. He says it's a way for him to celebrate his success while thanking his fans for their support.

"This tour is not just a celebration, it's a thank you to everyone that was there in 2005 and to everyone now who's just catching onto the wave. It's for the college kids that played my records at all those parties. It's for those same people that are now parents and are putting their kids on to what they loved so much back in those days," he says in a video.

"This isn’t just my story, this is our story," he adds. "Because music doesn’t live in charts. It lives in people. Come celebrate the 20 years of T-Pain we’ve all gone through and the next 20 years that nobody’s ready for.”

T-Pain's TP20 fall tour is comprised of 20 dates, kicking off Sept. 4 and including stops in New York, Cleveland, Houston and Birmingham. Earthgang is the featured act, but T-Pain's recruited Ying Yang Twins and Waka Flocka Flame for the final show, happening Oct. 28 in Morrison, Colorado.

A T-Pain artist presale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with general tickets going on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The announcement comes hours after T-Pain sparked retirement rumors, sharing he had a big decision to make. "This might be it," the video read.

