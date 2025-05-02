Summer Walker trades love for luxury in new single and music video for 'Spend It'

Summer Walker is entering a brand new era with her latest single, "Spend It," arriving with two versions.

The song is different than her tracks about love and romance, as Summer prioritizes luxury and material things this go-round. "It's a song about power, pain, and pleasure—wrapped in silk, laced with satire, and set to a hypnotic R&B groove. She's venting, but she's over it," a press release states. "Rather than heartbreak, she's leaning into what she can gain: control, luxury, and a little bit of revenge. In a world where love has let her down, she's not asking for it—she's charging for it."

"Spend It," one of the songs that will appear on the Finally Over It album, is accompanied by a music video featuring Summer; Angela White, commonly known as Blac Chyna; P-Valley's Gail Bean, Miracle Watts and Brandee Evans; Eric Roberts; and Joanne the Scammer.

They're all captured at a lavish mansion, where Summer attempts to crack a safe filled with money. Roberts eventually opens the safe, only to discover a Joker card in it. The words "WhereIsTheAlbum.com" then appear on the screen, and Joanne offers Summer a clue.

Finally Over It will end Summer's trilogy, which includes 2019's Over It and 2021's Still Over It. It will see her breaking past cycles to create a new version of herself — where heartbreak becomes art and the past is finally paid in full, per the press release.

