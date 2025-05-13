Snoop Dogg to host New Year's Eve celebration, announces surprise album and short film

Summer hasn't yet started, but Snoop Dogg has his New Year's Eve planned. He is set to host Snoop Dogg's New Years Eve for NBC, featuring musical performances, appearances from the hottest stars, unexpected moments and celebration of the year 2025. It's set to take place in Miami, airing live on Dec. 31.



"Snoop Dogg's energy, influence and ability to bring people together promises an unforgettable night," said Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events and specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment. "We're thrilled to partner with Snoop and bring this epic event to audiences across the country once again live from Miami."

The show is not the only thing up Snoop Dogg's sleeve, as he's announced a surprise album and star-studded movie will be dropping Tuesday night.

Titled Iz It A Crime?, he tells Access Hollywood the projects will address "some of the things that I do, that I've done that have been in speculation and I just want to ask the question, is it a crime?"

"Is it a crime for me to do the things that I do. Is it a crime for me to take care of people, love people, be there for people. Is it a crime for me to be?"

Snoop also discusses his upcoming biopic, noting, "It's gon' cover the parts of my life that you don't know, that nobody knows. Everybody knows the things that are out there, but you don't know the evolution. You don't know the upbringing, the backgrounds, my mother's relationship with me, my girlfriend before she became my wife. It's just a lot of different things that I've yet to expose."

He continues, "The biopic will give you a chance to see the evolution of Snoop and understand why you love Snoop."

