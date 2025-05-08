Smokey Robinson responds to lawsuit accusing him of rape and sexual assault

Singer Smokey Robinson has responded to a lawsuit that has accused him of sexual battery, assault and creating a hostile work environment.

The four women -- all former housekeepers who are listed as Jane Does in the suit filed Tuesday -- are accusing the Motown artist of unwanted acts toward them. Robinson's wife, Frances Robinson, is also listed as a defendant in the suit.

Calling the allegations "simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon," Christopher Frost, the attorney for Smokey and Frances Robinson, said in a statement on Wednesday, "We will be asking the Court to dismiss the lawsuit."

"Through this process we have seen the bizarre theatrics of yesterday’s news conference, as the plaintiffs’ attorneys outlined vile, false allegations against Mr. and Mrs. Robinson, trying to enlist the public as an unwitting participant in the media circus they are trying to create," Frost said.

Frost added that "numerous aspects of the complaint that defy credulity" and said the plaintiffs' attorneys "have reached beyond the bounds of liberties that even lawyers are typically allowed in this context."

"We will have more to say on this matter, as we fiercely defend our clients against these false allegations and work to protect their good names," Frost's statement continued.

The women are seeking a sum of no less than $50 million in damages to all causes of action, as well as a jury trial.

