Slick Rick to make musical return with visual album 'Victory'

La di da Di. Slick Rick likes to party, but he apparently also likes to make some music. Twenty-six years after releasing his last album, The Ruler will make his return with Victory, a visual album set to arrive on June 13.

Slick worked on the album for four years, writing and recording it across Europe, North America and Africa. Idris Elba serves as "visionary" for the album, Nas and Giggs appear as features, and Estelle makes a special contribution.

"Victory is all about perseverance, storytelling, imagination and evolution. A visual blend of art and heart — a sonic journey that reflects where I've been and where I'm going. Victory isn't just music — it's a bold in your face statement, showcasing British artistry at its finest!" says Slick, who also executive produced the album.

"Working with Slick Rick ... back home in the UK, and then offering the world of hip hop something amazing has been a blessing. It's literally a gift!" Idris says.

Nas adds, "Slick Rick and I have a long history of working together so it was great to get back in the studio with him to create this new record. He has been such an influential figure in Hip Hop culture and I look forward to him sharing this project with the next generation of fans."

Slick's Victory album will be accompanied by the release of its 30-minute film premiering June 7 at the inaugural SXSW London. Slick will chat with Idris and the film's director, Meji Alabi, before heading to New York for the Tribeca Festival for the film's premiere and a Q&A. The Tribeca Festival will take place June 13, the day Victory will be available to watch worldwide and the album will release on DSPs.

