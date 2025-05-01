Sean 'Diddy' Combs rejects plea offer ahead of sex trafficking trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs on Thursday formally rejected the government's offer to plead guilty and spare himself the possibility of a prolonged prison sentence.

"Yes I do, your honor," Combs said after Judge Arun Subramanian asked him whether he rejected the offer federal prosecutors made.

Combs is scheduled to stand trial beginning Monday with jury selection on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and prostitution that allege he coerced women into prolonged sexual encounters he called freak-offs.

Maureen Comey, an assistant United States attorney, said a guilty plea would have reduced the amount of prison time Combs would be exposed to compared to a trial conviction on all counts, which could result in what is effectively a life sentence.

Combs came to court in a beige jail uniform. He smiled at and hugged his attorneys and gave a fist bump to attorney Teny Geragos.

Geragos raised concerns during the brief conference about statements Los Angeles-based attorney Lisa Bloom made about the case to a documentary.

Bloom represents at least two of Combs’ civil accusers.

“We’re concerned with her behavior here,” Geragos said.

Subramanian said he would remind “all counsel” and witnesses to adhere to rules of professional conduct and court rules about potentially prejudicial statements that could infringe on Combs’ right to a fair trial.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.