Sean 'Diddy' Combs is expected to be released from prison in 2028

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Sean "Diddy" Combs is expected to be released from prison in three years, according to federal inmate records.

The Bureau of Prisons posted what they believe to be Sean Combs' release date from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, which is set for May 8, 2028, but it can change.

His sentence could be reduced by 12 months if his attorney's request to have him sent to Fort Dix is granted and he is accepted and successfully completes a Residential Drug Abuse Program, a 9-12 month treatment program offered by the Federal Bureau of Prisons for federal inmates with substance abuse problems.

The rap mogul was sentenced to 50 months in prison earlier this month following his conviction earlier this year on two prostitution-related charges.

He was acquitted by the jury of the most serious charges he faced, racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Federal prosecutors argued Combs deserved at least 11 years in prison, while Combs' lawyers asked for a sentence of no more than 14 months.

Combs received credit for the year he already served in custody at MDC Brooklyn.

Last week, Combs' attorney, Alexandra Shapiro, filed a notice of appeal in the Federal District Court of New York stating their intent to appeal his conviction and over four-year prison sentence.

His attorneys previously argued the conviction should not stand because the statute, transportation for the purposes of prostitution, does not apply.

Good Morning America has reached out to Combs' attorney for additional comment.

