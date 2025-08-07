Sean Combs wants to reunite with family, return to Madison Square Garden, according to attorney

Sean Combs may still be behind bars, but it's clear he has mind set on his life post-release. In an interview with CBS News, his attorney Marc Agnifilo shared some of the things Combs' would like people to know about his current state of mind.

“He wants people to know that he has reflected on the blessings that he’s been given, on the imperfections that I think he sees in himself,” Agnifilo said. “I think he wants to get out of jail, reestablish a loving, present relationship with all of his seven children. He wants to take care of his mother."

Marc says that reuniting with his family and "the people who love him and miss him" is "the most demanding and challenging thing in front of [Combs] right now."

He also hints that Diddy has plans to come together with his fans for something at a hometown venue. “He said to me he’s going to be back at Madison Square Garden,” Agnifilo said. “I guess being onstage, and I said I'll be there."

Combs is currently in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting sentencing after he was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. His sentencing is set for Oct. 3.

