RZA announces Quentin Tarantino-backed revenge thriller, 'One Spoon of Chocolate'

36 Cinema Distribution is launching its new distribution label with the release of the film One Spoon of Chocolate.

Directed, written and produced by RZA, the film stars Shameik Moore as Unique, a veteran and ex-convict who moves to a small town in search of a fresh start, according to a press release. After an altercation with a local gang, he begins to suspect they may be behind the disappearance of his cousin and other young men in the area. As he searches for answers, Unique becomes a target of both the gang and the local sheriff’s office, which may also be tied to the disappearances, pushing him to fight back alongside his closest friends.

Blair Underwood, RJ Cyler, Paris Jackson, Emyri Crutchfield, Michael Harney and Harry Goodwins also star.

One Spoon of Chocolate was more than 13 years in the making, according to the release. It's a project that reflects RZA's evolution as a filmmaker while blending action, drama, suspense and deeper themes.

"At its core, RZA's One Spoon of Chocolate is a story about a young man trying to better his life while everything around him is shaken," RZA said in a statement. "Our journeys are shaped by the choices we make and how we choose to live with them. The film is both timeless and timely. Get ready for thrills, chills and some bone-cracking action, followed by a spoonful of thought-provoking substance."

RZA is teaming with Quentin Tarantino to present the film, which will arrive in U.S. theaters in May. Tarantino teased that the film will “drive audiences wild wherever it screens,” adding, “We’ll sell you a whole seat, but you’ll only use the edge of it.”

36 Cinema Distribution says it will focus on the theatrical release of new films while also reviving classic titles through traditional runs and special screenings.

