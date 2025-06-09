Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sly Stone dies at the age of 82

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sly Stone, of Sly and the Family Stone, has died at the age of 82, according to a statement from his family.

The statement says Stone died “after a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues.”

“While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come,” the statement continues. “Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music. His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable.”

Born Sylvester Stewart in Denton, Texas, Stone was the driving creative force behind the Family Stone, the first major American rock band to be racially integrated. They rose to fame in the mid-’60s/early ’70s thanks to their highly influential combination of soul, funk, R&B, rock and psychedelia on songs like "Dance to the Music," "Everyday People," “Stand,” “I Want To Take You Higher,” "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)," "Family Affair" and “Hot Fun in the Summertime.” They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.

Sly and the Family Stone performed at Woodstock and were part of the Summer of Soul concerts in Harlem in 1969, the latter of which were the subject of an Oscar-winning documentary by Amir “Questlove” Thompson. Questlove went on to direct a documentary about Stone, Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius), which premiered on Hulu and Disney+ in February.

Stone released his autobiography, Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin), in 2023. According to his family, a movie based on his life is also in the works.

0 of 19 The 48th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Sly Stone performs "I Want to Take You Higher" in a tribute to his band Sly and the Family Stone at the 48th Grammy Awards show in Los Angeles, California. Radio DJ & Singer Sly Stone CIRCA 1967: Singer Sly Stone as a radio DJ on KSOL FM before he started the psychedelic soul group 'Sly & The Family Stone' in San Francisco, California. Sly Stone Relaxing CIRCA 1968: Singer Sly Stone of the psychedelic soul group "Sly & The Family Stone" relaxes in a chair in circa 1968. Smokey Sly Stone SAN DIEGO, CA - CIRCA 1969: Sly Stone (Sylvester Stewart) of "Sly and The Family Stone" exhales smoke during an interview in 1969 at a radio station in San Diego, California. Sly Stone Performs At Harvard Stadium Sly Stone performs at Harvard Stadium, Brighton, Boston, Massachusetts, 1972. The Midnight Special TV Show BURBANK, CA - DECEMBER 17: Sly Stone of the psychedelic soul group 'Sly And The Family Stone' performs on the TV show 'The Midnight Special' with pop singer Tom Jones on December 17, 1976 in Burbank, California. Positive Image Awards - March 16, 1988 Sly Stone Sly Stone At The 1993 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 12: Sly Stone at The 1993 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame at The Century Plaza on January 12th, 1993 in Los Angeles, CA. The 48th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Sly Stone performs "I Want to Take You Higher" in a tribute to his band Sly and the Family Stone at the 48th Grammy Awards show in Los Angeles, California. FRANCE-MUSIC-SLY US funk, soul and rock band "Sly (picture) and the Family Stone" perform on the Olympia music hall stage, 23 July 2007 in Paris. They are on an 2007 min-world tour which includes Italy, Switzerland, France, the UK, Spain, etc... ZUNE's Official Birthday Party Celebration for George Clinton LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 22: Musicians Sly Stone (L) and George Clinton appear at Clinton's 67th birthday party at Zune on July 22, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. 51st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Salute To Icons: Clive Davis - Backstage And Audience BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 07: *EXCLUSIVE* Sly Stone and will.i.am attends the 2009 GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons honoring Clive Davis at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 7, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2010 - Day 3 INDIO, CA - APRIL 18: Musician Sly Stone performs during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music & Art Festival 2010 held at The Empire Polo Club on April 18, 2010 in Indio, California. Rufus Featuring Sly Stone In Concert NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: Sly Stone performs at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill on October 5, 2013 in New York City. Hippiefest 2015 RED BANK, NJ - AUGUST 23: Sly Stone makes a rare appearance performing his song "if you want me to stay" with The Family Stone during Hippiefest 2015 at Count Basie Theater on August 23, 2015 in Red Bank, New Jersey. Hippiefest 2015 RED BANK, NJ - AUGUST 23: Sly Stone makes a rare appearance with The Family Stone during Hippiefest 2015 at Count Basie Theater on August 23, 2015 in Red Bank, New Jersey.

“In a testament to his enduring creative spirit, Sly recently completed the screenplay for his life story, a project we are eager to share with the world in due course,” they said in their statement.

“We extend our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time,” they added. “We wish peace and harmony to all who were touched by Sly’s life and his iconic music.”

