Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025: Spotlight on Salt-N-Pepa

Their 1986 debut album, Hot, Cool, & Vicious, made them the first female rap act to be certified Gold and Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Their fourth project, Very Necessary, earned them the title of highest-selling rap album by a female act at the time with over 7 million copies sold worldwide.
Other well-known songs by Salt-N-Pepa include "Shoop" and "Whatta Man" with En Vogue. Their contributions to hip-hop were honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.
The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Saturday, Nov. 8, in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. A highlights special will then air on ABC Jan. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.