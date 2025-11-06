Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025: Spotlight on Salt-N-Pepa

DJ Spinderella, Sandra "Pepa" Denton and Cheryl "Salt" James of Salt-n-Pepa performs on day 3 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 02, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Salt-N-Pepa will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night.

The group is known for entering the male-dominated game and paving the way for women who wanted to become rappers, with a flamboyant style and lyrics to match. They tackled topics like safe sex on "Let's Talk About Sex" and encouraged women to get their dance on with their hit song "Push It."

With five studio albums under their belt, Salt-N-Pepa sold over 15 million records worldwide while making history a few times along the way.

Their 1986 debut album, Hot, Cool, & Vicious, made them the first female rap act to be certified Gold and Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Their fourth project, Very Necessary, earned them the title of highest-selling rap album by a female act at the time with over 7 million copies sold worldwide.

It also included the Grammy-winning hit "None of Your Business," which won best rap performance by a duo or group at the 1995 show and made them the first female rap group to take home a Grammy.

Other well-known songs by Salt-N-Pepa include "Shoop" and "Whatta Man" with En Vogue. Their contributions to hip-hop were honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Saturday, Nov. 8, in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. A highlights special will then air on ABC Jan. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

