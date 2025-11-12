Roberta Flack biopic and documentary in the works

Roberta Flack onstage at Madison Square Garden for the Atlantic Records 40th anniversary concert, New York, New York, May 14, 1988. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

A new biopic on legendary R&B singer Roberta Flack is in the works.

ABC Audio has confirmed that Good Morning America host Robin Roberts' production company, Rock'n Robin Productions, has acquired the singer's life rights for a biopic and a documentary on Flack's life.

"We are thrilled to add Roberta Flack to the illustrious list of American icons whose stories have been told by Robin Roberts and Rock'n Robin Productions," Suzanne Minka Koga and Joan Martin, co-artistic executors of the Roberta Flack Foundation, said in a statement. "Roberta was a devoted fan and friend of Robin's and she considered her one of our greatest journalists who continues to inspire us with storytelling that exemplifies extraordinary courage and creativity."

Flack, who passed away in February at the age of 88, is known for such chart-topping '70s hits as "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," "Killing Me Softly with His Song," "Feel Like Makin' Love," "Where is the Love" and "The Closer I Get to You."

Flack won the Grammy for record of the year two years in a row, in 1973 for "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" and in 1974 for "Killing Me Softly," making her the first artist ever to do so. "Killing Me Softly" would go on to have renewed popularity in the '90s, when the Fugees topped the charts with a cover of the song.

