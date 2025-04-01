Rihanna, Tyler Perry, Jay-Z, Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan named among 'Forbes'' list of celebrity billionaires

Disney/Randy Holmes
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Forbes is back with its 2025 list of celebrity billionaires, which features 18 stars who have gotten their net worth high enough to make the cut.

Among those are LeBron James, Rihanna, Tiger Woods, Tyler Perry, Magic Johnson, Jay-Z, Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jordan.

According to Forbes, James has a net worth of $1.3 billion at 40 years old, making history as the first to garner billionaire status while actively playing in the NBA. His earnings come from over 22 seasons on the court, as well as endorsement deals, his SpringHill production company and his stakes in soccer club Liverpool, the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Rihanna, with $1.4 billion, became a billionaire thanks to her businesses Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty. Her net worth ties with Woods. He earned a majority of his money from endorsements, with some coming from investments in real estate, a mini-golf chain and a golf-course design company.

Magic made lots of money buying stakes in Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, the NFL's Washington Commanders, and buying the Iowa-based insurer Equi Trust in 2015, bringing his net worth to $1.5 million.

Jay's $2.5 billion net worth came from assets including Armand de Brignac, D’Usse, his stake in Uber, an art collection and his music.

Oprah, the first Black woman to become a billionaire in 2003, earned lots of her money from hosting, acting and producing, as well as real estate in California and Hawaii. She has a net worth of $3 billion.

Jordan was also a first, becoming the first-ever billionaire athlete in 2015. His net worth of $3.5 billion was mostly earned through brand partnerships.

The full list can be found at forbes.com.

