Rihanna says she gets amazed by A$AP Rocky's acting: 'He's such a great talent'

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend The Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute )

A$AP Rocky attended the 35th annual Gotham Film Awards Monday, where he was up for breakthrough performance for Highest 2 Lowest. It's one of the films where he displays the acting chops that have even impressed his partner, Rihanna.

"Anytime I see him on camera in a movie, I'm like, 'What?' I get amazed because I didn't know he had it in him, but he's such a great talent," Rih told Extra on the event's red carpet, adding she's "so proud" of what he's accomplished thus far.

She also talked about their kids RZA Mayers, Riot Mayers and Rocki Mayers, who "are amazing" and "all getting bigger." She said, "I cannot take it. My sons — oh, my God! — their faces are changing. Their necks are getting longer. I love it."

Rocky, who described the kids as "cute as ever," describedthe bond he sees between RZA and Riot.

"I'm surprised that the older two [are] getting along as much as they are, you know? Usually, you know, for them to be so close in age, they fight a lot, but ... happy family," he says.

Rocky lost the breakthrough performer award to Abou Sangaré, who took home the win for his role in Souleymane's Story.

