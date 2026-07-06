Queen Latifah thanks Nas, DJ Premier for giving women in hip-hop their flowers

Queen Latifah attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Queen Latifah is showing love to DJ Premier and Nas after they gave her her flowers — both literally and figuratively. After being mentioned on their song "Bouquet (To the Ladies)," she revealed she came home to a bouquet of flowers from the duo.

"Look what I came home to last night. Was not expecting this beautiful bouquet of flowers from Nas and Preem," she said in an Instagram post, showing off the arrangement alongside a physical copy of the song.

She then read the note that accompanied the present: "To the queens of the microphone, the story of this culture can't be told without your voice in it."

"It's one thing for me to say it, but for Nas and Preem to say it, that's a whole different thing," Queen said. "Thank you so much."

She added in the caption, "Thank you to my Brothers @nas, and @djpremier, for this beautiful surprise. The love, the thought, and the message behind it mean more than you know."



"Congratulations on 'Bouquet (To the Ladies),'" she continued. "Thank you for celebrating the women whose voices helped shape this culture. I'm honored to be among them."

"Bouquet (To the Ladies)" appeared on Nas and DJ Premier's 2025 Light-Years album and pays tribute to women in hip-hop, including legends Missy Elliott, Monie Love, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Roxanne Shanté.

Queen is set to get inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.

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