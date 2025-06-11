Prosecution says a juror in Sean Comb's trial exhibited a 'lack of candor' with the court

Judge Arun Subramanian is monitoring a potential issue with a juror in Sean Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

He did not disclose what the issue is, but the attorneys have discussed it in letters that have not been made public.

Asked about it prior to the resumption of defense cross-examination of the witness testifying under the pseudonym "Jane," prosecutor Maurene Comey said the juror appeared to demonstrate a "lack of candor" with the court.

Defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro accused prosecutors of a "thinly veiled effort to dismiss a Black juror."

The juror in question is a man from the Bronx. During jury selection he said he was familiar with the basic allegations of the case but that his preexisting knowledge would not prevent him from being a fair juror.

Subramanian said he would resolve whatever the issue is before the weekend.

Cross-examination of "Jane," Combs' former girlfriend testifying under a pseudonym, continued Wednesday, with text messages shown to the court about her sexual encounter with a male prostitute, options for her birthday celebration and a time she confronted Combs about taking a different woman away on vacation.

“It’s not right how you’re treating me right now and how you’re doing me and the last thing I’d expect from you is coming at me sideways about a girl you like,” "Jane" wrote.

“You completely had your way with me.” The message concluded, “You have me feeling so taken advantage of.”

The defense also showed additional text exchanges in which Combs obliged when "Jane" said she didn't want to engage in a sex performance with a male prostitute. "Jane" also testified that there was a two-month stretch in 2022 when there were no so-called “hotel night” sexual encounters with third parties.

Defense attorney Teny Geragos has been showing "Jane" and the court several other messages that show her initiating sexual conversations, as the defense continues to try to support their argument that "Jane" was complicit in "hotel night" sexual encounters.

Geragos expected to finish her cross-examination Thursday morning.

The next witnesses include Jonathan Perez, an assistant to Combs, followed by a summary witness.

Comey said the government expected to cut several additional witnesses, and expected to rest no later than Friday of next week and as soon as Wednesday of next week.

