'Power: Origins' adds six new cast members

: Jason Dirden attends 'Skeleton Crew' opening night at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on January 26, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Six actors have been added to the cast of Power: Origins, the prequel to the original Starz series Power. According to Deadline, Jason Dirden, Jennifer Ferrin, Lizzy DeClement, Lenny Platt, Armani Gabriel and Everett Osborne round out the cast.

Jason will take on the role of Traymont Stinson, the associate-turned-betrayer he played in Raising Kanan. Ferrin will play Tommy's mother, Kate Egan, and DeClement will portray Jill, a recovering addict and nurse who falls in love Tommy.

Platt has been tapped to play a finance bro-turned-fitness entrepreneur named Lenny, and Gabriel has been casted as J-Boogs, Ghost and Tommy’s trustworthy corner boy. Osborne will take on Omay Moreau, a New York Jets tight end known for hosting extravagant parties.

The six actors join Spence Moore, Charlie Mann and Mekai Curtis, who will star as Ghost, Tommy and Kanan in the series about their rise as young men determined to be successful in the New York City drug game.

It's a story that will be told in more than 10 episodes, executive producer 50 Cent told Deadline.

"[Power: Legacy] is already shooting in New York, and it will have 18 episodes," he revealed. "It's like two seasons instead of the way we did it last time. So that's gonna be cool. It's exciting."

