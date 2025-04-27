Outkast, Salt-N-Pepa to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Outkast and Salt-N-Pepa's contributions to the world of rap have earned them a future induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Outkast is among those being honored in the performer category, securing an induction as first-time nominees. Featuring André 3000 and Big Boi, the group will be inducted alongside Chubby Checker, Bad Company, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden and more.

Salt-N-Pepa is set to receive the Musical Influence Award, as will Warren Zevon. The hip-hop group will accept the award on Nov. 8 during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, taking place at the Peacock Theater in LA. It will stream live on Disney+, while a highlights special will air on ABC at a later date and stream on Hulu the next day.

"Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever," said RRHOF Chairman John Sykes in a statement. "Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

Ticket info will be announced at a later date.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.