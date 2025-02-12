Outkast, Mariah Carey nominated for 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The nominees for the 2025 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been revealed, and among them are Outkast and Mariah Carey.

Outkast is one of eight nominees to debut on the ballot, alongside The Black Crowes, Bad Company, Billy Idol, Phish, Joe Cocker, Chubby Checker and Mexican band Maná.

Others nominated for the RRHOF include Soundgarden, garage rock duo The White Stripes, Oasis, Joy Division and New Order and Cyndi Lauper.

"These remarkable nominees have each created their own musical style and attitude impacting generations of music lovers and contributing to the ever evolving sounds and continued growth of Rock & Roll," says John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

To be eligible for nomination, an artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in April, with the induction ceremony taking place this fall in Los Angeles.

