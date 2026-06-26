New Music Friday: Quavo, Remy Ma, Lucky Daye and more

Steve Lacy teams with SZA for his new single "is it cool?" It's described in a press release as a "confessional reckoning with self-sabotaging habits and tumultuous romances, brought to life by two of R&B's most influential voices." "is it cool?" is set to appear on Steve's upcoming album, oh yeah?, due out on July 17.

After premiering at Louis Vuitton's Spring-Summer 2027 Men's Show in Paris, Quavo's single "HAVVIN" is now on streaming services. It was recorded at Louis Vuitton Studio and serves as the first single from an album that will be executive produced by Pharrell.

Remy Ma is putting people on to a version of her that people haven't yet seen via her new single "Put Em On." "I think a lot of people expect my music to be angry or super aggressive because for a long time that's the narrative I let people believe," she says in a statement. "But in this season I'm literally having the most fun I've had in my life, and I wanted this song to reflect that."

Other releases:

Russ, "Sunday to Sunday"

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, More Leaks 2 (ML2)

Ravyn Lenae, "Saturday Night"

Lucky Daye, "Nowhere Fast"

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