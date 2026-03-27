New Music Friday: Ne-Yo, Eric Bellinger, The LOX, Yeat and more

No matter what route Central Cee takes, All Roads Lead Home. In his new EP, he raps about his roots in West London and his rise to stardom. He also nods to his hometown on the artwork, which captures him at a bus stop in Shepherd's Bush.

Ne-Yo has released another country song. Following the country-inspired "Simple Things," "Up Out & Gone" is about "the joy of a night out and the simple moments that make life memorable," according to a press release.

Eric Bellinger is out with "Cry in Front of You." While announcing the release, he wrote, "As I've grown older, I've learned to fully embrace my emotions. There's nothing more freeing than removing that protective barrier and feeling safe enough to allow yourself to feel the tears of love, joy or even pain. It's all connected and necessary to truly experience the balance of peace & bliss that this life has to offer."

The LOX returns with "Never Change," a record that "explores the unwavering principles of loyalty and the evolution of the streets," as per a release. Jaheim and Trent Shelton are on the track.

Elmiene's debut album includes sounds for someone. It's shaped by his relationship with his late father. "Making this album was painful, I felt lonely sometimes, I felt loved sometimes. I felt guilty sometimes and I felt forgiven sometimes but most of all it was an important duty to myself that I needed to fulfil[l]," he previously said in a statement.

Other releases:

Fivio Foreign, Still Standing

BIA, We on Go Pack

Yung Bleu, World at War

Momo Boyd, "She's a Sweetheart"

Chief Keef, Skeletor

Yeat, ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe / A Dangerous Love)

Joyner Lucas ft. NBA Youngboy, "Deep End"

Rob49 featuring Lil Yachty, YTB Fatt, G Herbo, BTY Beedo, and G Youngin', "Da Fuxk (Remix)"

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