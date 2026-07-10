New Music Friday: Ne-Yo, Coco Jones, The-Dream and more

Ne-Yo blends country's storytelling with R&B soul on his first country-inspired album, Highway 79. It features 11 tracks and collaborations with Luke Laird, Charles Kelley, BRELAND, Rhett Akins, Chuck Harmony and Tayla Parx. "If R&B and country had a baby... it would be this album," Ne-Yo said in a statement.

Coco Jones has a released a new single, "Body So Tea." Produced by Stargate, Jasper and Hiddiet, the song "emphasizes beauty and the importance of loving oneself," according to a press release.

The-Dream's new album, Love Hate II, is out now. It features 17 tracks and guests Usher, Swizz Beatz, T.I., Pusha T, Kelly Rowland and Rick Ross. The music video for "Be My Lady" with T.I. premieres on Friday.

Philadelphia natives Jill Scott and Tierra Whack unite in the music video for Jill's "Norf Side." It finds the pair driving through the streets of their hometown and partying with a crowd of people while showcasing clips of Philly residents going about their everyday lives.

After weeks of teasing, Future has released The Real Me. Led by the single "Radio," it marks his 10th solo studio album and the follow-up to 2022's I Never Liked You.

Other releases:

Rob49, "300 Blackout," featuring YTB Fatt and Fox BD

Masego, Recommend

Russ, "Hell"

LaReezy, Skiddle Bandana

French Montana, Max B, Lil' Kim, "Ever Since U Left Me (Lil' Kim Freestyle)"

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