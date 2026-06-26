Naturi Naughton to return to Broadway with role in 'The Great Gatsby'

Naturi Naughton attends The Fifth Annual Black Women On Broadway Awards at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 01, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)

You might have recently seen Naturi Naughton showing off her acting chops on Power, Power Book II: Ghost and The Nowhere Man, but now, she's ready to perform live. Twenty years after making her Broadway debut in Hairspray, she's landed another Broadway role, this time in The Great Gatsby.

Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's 1925 novel, The Great Gatsby follows the love story of mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, played by Reeve Carney, and his former love, Daisy Buchanan, played by Eva Noblezada.

Naturi will take on the role of Jordan Baker, replacing Samantha Pauly starting July 31. The character is a close friend of Daisy Buchanan and becomes romantically involved with narrator Nick Carraway, played by Corbin Bleu.

"Twenty years ago, I made my Broadway debut in Hairspray and now I get to come back to the theater as a new woman with new money as the fabulous Jordan Baker! The Great Gatsby is a classic and I can't wait to party with a live audience!" Naturi said in a statement.

Other cast members include John Behlmann as Tom Buchanan, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson and Matthew Saldívar as Meyer Wolfsheim.

Tickets for The Great Gatsby are now on sale.

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