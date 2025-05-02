Music Notes: Tyla, Travis Scott and more

Tyla is one week away from releasing a new single. She announced that "Bliss" will arrive Friday, May 9, sharing the news alongside an image of her with her eyes closed and sand crystals glistening on her skin.

Travis Scott has inspired the latest collection of jerseys for FC Barcelona. He teamed with Spotify and the professional soccer club for the limited-edition capsule collection, most of which features the Cactus Jack logo. FC Barcelona players will wear their jerseys on May 11 during the El Clásico match against Real Madrid, while those on the FC Barcelona Femení team will wear them May 18 for their last match of the season. Nearly 1,900 jerseys are up for grabs at official Barça stores in Spain and online, in celebration of the year the club was founded. More will be released on May 9 via Scott's website. Scott will perform before the El Clásico on May 10, becoming the first artist to perform as part of the collaboration.

4batz released a two-pack of songs, "Me U & Pride" and "Hope You Don't Mind," each accompanied by a visualizer. Yeat dropped a cover of Drake's "Feel No Wayz," and Aminé gave fans a taste of his upcoming album, 13 Months Of Sunshine, with his latest single, "Vacay." BIA also came out with some new music, releasing "We on Go." The song soundtracked WNBA and NCAA Women's Final Four broadcasts on ESPN.

