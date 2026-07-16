Music Notes: Tinashe, B2K and Rick Ross

Tinashe has a new album on the way. Popstar, the follow-up to 2024's Quantum Baby, is set to arrive on Sept. 25. She announced the news on Instagram Thursday, following the release of its preview single, "Crash Out." According to Apple Music, the new album is comprised of 16 songs.

The countdown to B2K's new single, "Mileage," will soon come to an end, as the song is set to drop on Friday.

"The mileage wasn't about the distance… it was about the growth," reads a joint Instagram post from members Omarion, J-Boog, Raz-B and Lil Fizz. "We've lived, learned, fallen, risen, and kept moving forward. That's what this record represents." The group previewed the song during their Verzuz competition against Pretty Ricky.

Following LeBron James departure from the Los Angeles Lakers, Rick Ross has made his case for the baller to return to the Miami Heat. "I'm talking from a boss's perspective," he told TMZ Sports. "The boss move is for LeBron to come to Miami, where the most billionaires are at. Because of his brand." Ross continued, "I want to see him make some of the biggest empires and put his logos on some of those new big buildings downtown in Miami. And do more business with the billionaires that's down there." Ross' album Set in Stone drops Friday.

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