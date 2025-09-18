Music Notes: Solange, Denzel Washington and Babyface

Solange revealed that she was a co-music supervisor for Issa Rae's HBO series Insecure. She shared the news on X in response to a person who said Insecure was one of the shows that would "just randomly start playing the best song you've ever heard in your life." "waiittt [this] was a dream jobbbb," Solange wrote, noting she served as co-music supervisor for the first two seasons.

Denzel Washington has accomplished a lot in his lifetime, including winning Academy Awards, Golden Globes, a Tony Award, and securing Emmy and Grammy nominations. But that's not how he wants to remembered. In a conversation with Spike Lee, he says he wants people remember him as "a man of faith, a man of God, a human who's made a ton of mistakes, a humble man, God-loving, wife-loving, children-loving, who did the best he could with what he had."

Babyface has released a new song that is featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming Netflix film Ruth & Boaz. He wrote, recorded and produced "Faithful," which Serayah sings in the film. The song also appears in the end credits of Ruth & Boaz, in which Babyface makes an appearance. "Faithful" is now available on YouTube but will become available on DSPs Friday. Ruth & Boaz and its accompanying soundtrack will premiere on Sept. 26.

