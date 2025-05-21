Music Notes: Mariah Carey, Chris Brown and more

The 20th anniversary celebration of Mariah Carey's The Emancipation of Mimi album continues. The singer has released a stripped-back video featuring performances of several hits from the album. She takes center stage in the 10-minute clip as she sings live renditions of "Don't Forget About Us," "Circles," "Say Somethin'," "Your Girl" and "We Belong Together."

Megan Thee Stallion, Shonda Rhimes and Laverne Cox are among the more than 250 celebrities who've signed their names to an ad in Wednesday's New York Times supporting Planned Parenthood. The ad was prompted by the fact that the Trump administration has frozen Title X funds for Planned Parenthood and similar organizations while investigating compliance with its DEI orders.

Now that Chris Brown has been released on bail in the U.K., he's focusing on his tour. "FROM THE CAGE TO THE STAGE!!! BREEZYBOWL," he wrote on his Instagram Story. 50 Cent, meanwhile, took time to deem him the "best overall artist out." "CB out he made bond, I'm only saying s*** about him because I think he is the best overall artist out," he wrote on Instagram. "I watched his whole run!"

