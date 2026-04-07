Music Notes: Kehlani, Isaiah Rashad and more

Kehlani is set to perform as the latest guest on Amazon Music Presents: In the Paint, "which brings basketball and music together by reimagining artists' most essential songs in a cinematic, courtside setting," as per a press release. Her episode premieres Thursday and will air during the NBA on Prime Video postgame show, NBA Nightcap, after its New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics livestream. It arrives ahead of her self-titled album, due out April 24.

It's Been Awful for Isaiah Rashad, and he's planning to explain how. His new album, his first in five years, is set to release May 1. He announced the news via a cinematic trailer, which shows the rapper with open, bloody wounds as he limps across a field after seemingly being beaten. It ends with him lying on the ground as two people stand over him. It's Been Awful will serve as the follow-up to 2021's The House is Burning. Its single, Same Sh!T, is now available for presave. A snippet of an instrumental can be heard on the website.

Al Green, Patti LaBelle and Public Enemy are on the lineup for the Stern Grove Festival, a set of free concerts taking place in San Francisco this summer. Patti is scheduled to play on Aug. 9, and Public Enemy will take the stage on Aug. 15. Al's performance will follow on Aug. 16.

Beyoncé's Lemonade is the latest album to get the Rockabye Baby treatment. The songs have been reimagined as instrumental lullabies and compiled on an album titled Lullaby Renditions of Beyoncé's Lemonade. It arrives on Friday and follows the 2017 release Lullaby Renditions of Beyoncé. The animation for "Hold Up" is available to watch on YouTube.

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