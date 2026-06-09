Music Notes: Jay-Z, Drake, Chlöe and more

Jay-Z was in attendance at the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. Before the game, he was seen interacting with his fans and signing autographs.

Speaking of Jay, he is one of the artists featured on an upcoming album from Rakim, Kurupt and Masta Killa. In a post shared by the project's executive producer, M80, the track list reveals he's on track #6 with Eminem, with whom he previously collaborated on the 2001 track "Renegade." Daz Dillinger, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon and Snoop Dogg are also set to appear on the project.

Chlöe is teaming with Timbaland for a joint project. The pair shared an Instagram post featuring them posing for the camera in matching leather jackets decorated with the album title, Resurrection, and their initials. Resurrection is due out June 19.

Drake was recently spotted in Turks and Caicos filming a video with a special appearance from Stunna Sandy, who appears on the track "Outside Tweaking" from Drake's album MAID OF HONOUR. Sandy also serves as the cover model for Drake's HABIBTI. Meanwhile, Drake's Iceman single "Janice STFU" is #3 on the Hot 100 and spends a third week leading the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

The collaboration Ludacris previously confirmed with GloRilla has an official release date. Their song, "REAL HUSTLA," is due out on Friday.

Blxst has unveiled the track list for his upcoming album, Labor of Love. The 13-track project includes guest appearances from Sasha Keable and Cheyenne Wright. The follow-up to 2024's I'll Always Come Find You also arrives on Friday.

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