Music Notes: GloRilla, Beyoncé and more

GloRilla has released the new music video for her song "Special." The clip features Glo portraying champion athletes as she implores someone, "Tell me I'm special." She released the single on Friday, along with another song called "March," which got its own Drumline-inspired video.

Beyoncé is among the artists landing on Pollstar's new list of the 25 most popular touring artists of the millennium. She comes in at #13 on the ranking with just under 12 million tickets sold. The list is based on worldwide ticket sales from 2001 to 2025.

Cardi B's got some new piercings. Her piercer, Robbie of NYC Piercing, posted an Instagram video showing off her new bling. "Fresh back dermal implants, and surface neck, nape piercing for @iamcardib, loving the vibe!" he wrote.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

