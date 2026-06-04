Music Notes: Ciara, Chris Brown and more

Ciara has been the ultimate WAG, supporting husband Russell Wilson throughout his career. She continued to show that support as he announced on Wednesday his retirement from the NFL and his next role as an analyst for CBS sports. In the comment section of a post featuring clips from his career, she wrote, "The best in the world! There's only one, 3! Always so proud of you! It's a true blessing to go on this journey with you! My greatest inspiration! I love you so much!"

Chris Brown has announced a deluxe edition of his album Brown. He shared the news on his Instagram Story, writing, "BROWN DELUXE ALBUM 'THE CHOCOLATE EDITION.'" It's set to arrive on June 19.

Khalid has added LIONBABE — made up of Jillian Hervey and Lucas "Astro Raw" Goodman — to his It's Always Summer Somewhere Tour, which the duo says "feels like a dream." "We are excited to contribute to an accomplished artist who has a colorful and diverse following," they said in a statement. "His music and energy aligns with what our music aims to do, which is inspiring others to love themselves and to create community. We are grateful for the opportunity and are so excited to join in on the fun!" The tour stops in Atlanta on Thursday.

BLXST has released his new single, "Ruin" featuring Sasha Keable, a song about "the emotional back-and-forth of a relationship caught in cycles of miscommunication, blame and reflection," according to a press release. It appears on his forthcoming album, Labor of Love, arriving June 12. The song's music video is now available on YouTube.

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