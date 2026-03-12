Music Notes: 2 Chainz, Nas, John Legend and mor

2 Chainz's debut memoir, The Voice in My Head is God, is now a New York Times bestseller. Reacting to the news on Instagram, he wrote, "Something told me to write this book. Something told me the message would find the people it was meant for. Now it's a INSTANT New York Times Bestseller. Grateful for everyone who listened to that voice with me." The book details his journey to stardom and success, and discusses the higher source behind it all.

Nas has compiled all his guest appearances from the Legend Has It... series into one album. Legend Has It...Feature Presentation features Nas' commentary on each collaboration and is now available on digital formats. A physical copy is also available for purchase at shop.massappeal.com. For the uninitiated, Legend Has It... celebrated hip-hop legends Nas, DJ Premier, Slick Rick, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Big L and De La Soul via the release of their new albums.

John Legend and his Get Lifted company have joined the production team for Broadway's Cats: The Jellicle Ball, a reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats. He'll work alongside Mike Jackson, who has also recently signed on as a producer. On Instagram, John says the new musical reimagines the original "in a way that feels completely fresh while still honoring the original. It incorporates ballroom culture and brings an incredible new energy to the piece. We got voguing, runway, fashion, music, all coming together on the stage."

Jada Pinkett Smith will reprise her role as Lena James in the A Different World sequel, which follows Dwayne Wayne and Whitney Gilbert's daughter as she starts college at their alma mater, Hillman College. Jada posted a photo taken in front of her trailer, which had her character's name on the door. "She back #ADifferentWorld," she wrote in the caption.

