Muni Long drops out of Boy Is Mine tour

Seems it will take Muni Long "Hrs & Hrs" to recover from her health issues: She's announced that's the reason she will be dropping out of Monica and Brandy's Boy Is Mine tour.

"As many of you know, I've been battling some health issues throughout The Boy Is Mine Tour. Despite doing everything I can to push through, my doctors have made it clear that it's not safe for me to continue with the remaining dates of the tour," Muni explained on Instagram, alongside a video of her time on the trek.

She added she's "incredibly grateful" to have had the opportunity, and thanked Brandy and Monica for sharing the stage with her.

"I’ll truly miss seeing you all out there...I can’t wait to see you all again. Stronger than ever," Muni wrote to her fans.

The tour, which Michelle Obama recently attended in Washington, D.C., continues Thursday in Atlanta.

